UMAC Suspends Winter Sports Through End of 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The UMAC released additional updates regarding their fall sports season, which included moving low risk sports like golf and cross country to the spring. And we’ve got another update on Tuesday, this time involving winter sports.

The UMAC has suspended all conference competition through the end of 2020. This impacts men’s and women’s basketball, as well as men’s and women’s indoor track and field. The press release also says that non-conference competition remains at the discretion of UMAC schools and will not be governed by the conference.