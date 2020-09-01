UW-Superior Students Remain Optimistic For First Day Of Class

This is the 125th time UW-Superior will be starting a fall semester.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Classes for the fall semester begin on Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin Superior.

Going to the first day of class can be an exciting moment for many students attending a university

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a curveball in what some students expected for the academic year.

“I’m excited, but I am disappointed it’s all online. it is what it is. I am just happy to be on campus,” said Carter Heirmer, a freshman student at UWS. “It’s going to be different, but I’m still here to make the best of it and follow all the guidelines.

UWS is also allowing in-person instruction for those classes that would be more difficult to do without hands-on experience.

While many students are on campus for various reasons, others are trusting everyone will do the right thing to make sure safety is a priority.

“The responsibility behind being able to come back is that you wear your mask, you social distance, and you don’t throw parties,” said Madelyne Witt, a junior at UWS. “I think that most people understand that you hold essentially everybody’s education in your hands when you do something irresponsible.”

Incorporating safety protocols into their lifestyle may now a new responsibility, it seems students are up for the challenge just to make their college experience the best it can be.

