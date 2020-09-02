35th Annual Duluth Rotary Rose Sale Starts Sept. 3

DULUTH, Minn. – The 35th annual Rose Sale kicks off Sept. 3 to benefit the Duluth Rotary Club’s mission of improving the lives of people in our communities.

You can purchase a dozen roses for $25 through Oct. 6, which will include a coupon book for local businesses.

All you have to do is call 348-ROSE or log on to www.RotaryRoses.com to place an order.

The annual Rose Sale, which is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year, has provided needed funding to neighborly initiatives like:

• Grants to local organizations that help children and less-fortunate individuals by providing food, shelter and clothing

• Community improvements, including the construction of parks and funds that helped light Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge and Enger Tower

• Activities for local children, including an annual fishing trip on the St. Louis River

• Activities for seniors

• Provided books for the library