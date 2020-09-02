Artwork Brings Awareness For Stormwater and Storm Drains in Superior

There are now more than a dozen works of art at various storm drains throughout the city.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- There are hundreds of storm drains across the city of Superior.

A city program is using art as a way to shed light on the significance of the infrastructure.

The Storm Drain Art Program started in 2014.

Through the years, local artists have created artwork to educate and bring awareness to storm drains and stormwater.

The program recently scaled back this year, but that hasn’t stopped members of the community from wanting to create art including one that has recently popped up in south superior.

“I think it really speaks to the people in this area. They want to do good. They don’t necessarily need people to tell their stories or give them praise. They just want to do well for our community and this is a simple way to contribute to our community,” said Megan Hogfeldt, a water resources specialist for the City of Superior

