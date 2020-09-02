Biden Focuses on Schools and Pandemic, Then to Visit Kenosha

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday, two days after President Donald Trump, as the key swing state becomes the focal point for political debate over violence at protests.

First, Biden is hammering Trump on Wednesday on pandemic school safety, trying to keep the election spotlight on the president’s handling of the outbreak and the nation’s overall security.

Biden and his wife, Jill, a longtime college professor and former high school teacher, will meet with public health experts to talk about school reopening options.

Then the candidate will outline his own ideas and accuse the president of making the country less safe.