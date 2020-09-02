CareerForce Duluth to Hold Virtual Job Fair

DULUTH, Minn.– CareerForce in Duluth is adding a drive through job fair, taking a page from some Wisconsin communities.

It will be held September 16 from 1-4 p.m. at Wheeler Field in West Duluth. While they have held virtual job fairs in the past, CareerForce says with their offices and libraries closed, it will give people with limited access to technology a chance to find a job.

“Not everyone is comfortable job seeking online, not everyone has access to a computer, not all employers have online applications. So we wanted to make it very easy and go back to basics and find a way to connect people on paper,” said Betsy Hill, Workforce Development Technician for CareerForce.

Any employer who is interested in adding a job opening to the fair should contact CareerForce.