Classes Begin at University Of Wisconsin-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Students at University of Wisconsin-Superior began in-person classes today for the first time since March.

Students are back in class but things are a little bit different. Masks are required on-campus, there are single points of entry into all buildings, and each classroom will have sanitizer and paper towels for students.

One student says while it’s good to be back on campus, it will be a new experience for everyone at UWS.

“It just kind of feels like a ghost town. It’s very vacant. I had my class, I saw a couple other classes but walking by the classes they’re all empty,” said Jake Weston, a Senior at UWS.

UWS will be offering free COVID-19 antigen testing to residential students every two weeks.