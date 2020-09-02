CSS Volleyball Team Begins Sand Volleyball Tournament

The team says they are excited about the latest UMAC update on the return of their season in the spring.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica volleyball team jumped in the sand Wednesday for the start of a special three-on-three tournament at the Skyline Social & Games in Duluth. They’re calling it “Queen of the Court” and points will continue to be recorded, even as the team transitions back to indoor play.

“We’re just a court team, but I thought “where can we do more volleyball and get more exposure from just hitting the ball, setting the ball, being with one another in a little bit more fun setting?” So I called Skyline and they said “Absolutely. We will take you on,” head coach Dana Moore said.

“All summer we didn’t really know what was going on so it’s really nice to just get back with the team and get playing volleyball again. Even if we don’t have games right now, just to prepare for hopefully games in the spring and just play some volleyball with our teammates,” senior Madissen Burns said.

The team added that they are excited about the latest UMAC update on the return of their season in the spring.