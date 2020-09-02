Duluth Drift-Toppers Raising Money to Replace 30-Year-Old Aging Groomer

On top of the $60,000 federal grant they've received, they need to raise around $30,000 more dollars to get a more reliable and up to date used groomer and drag.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Drift-Toppers snowmobile club has received a grant from the Department of Natural Resources after their nearly 30-year-old trail groomer broke down last year.

The club thinks they can get through one more year with the aging groomer they have now.

They are looking for one which will be around 10 to 15 years old.

The Drift-Toppers are in charge of the upkeep on many miles of trail and keeping a trail well-groomed promotes the safety of riders among other things.

“A lot of tourism dollars come though snowmobiling and it’s a great activity especially in a COVID environment to get outside and enjoy the outdoors in a way that’s safe and that’s a lot of fun,” said Rob Waksdahl, the president of the Duluth Drift-Toppers.

Donations can be made here.