Duluth East Boys Soccer Score Early and Often in Home Opener vs. Two Harbors

Eight different players scored a goal for Duluth East.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kai Hoffman and Jack Mitchell each scored twice as the Duluth East boys soccer team blanked Two Harbors 10-0 Wednesday night at Ordean Stadium.

Jackson DesCombaz, Max Tomczyk, Mason Klassen, Duncan Zentz, Mason Branstrator and Beckett Sherman also scored for the Greyhounds, who improve to 2-0 on the young season.