Duluth Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident in Central Hillside

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are investigating a Tuesday night shots fired incident that was reported in the Central Hillside area.

According to police, officers responded to the area of the 20 Block of West Village View Drive around 11:48 p.m. on reports of multiple shots fired.

Shortly after that report was made an officer stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign at the intersection of 4th Avenue East and 4th Street.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was a 28-year-old male who had sustained two gunshot wounds and was driving himself to the hospital.

According to reports, the male was uncooperative with police when questioned.

The male is currently hospitalized and in stable condition.

Police located evidence consistent with reports of multiple shots fired at the scene of the original report.

No suspects have been identified in connection to the shooting incident.

Police say this is an open and active investigation.