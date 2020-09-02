Just For Kix-Duluth Holds Free Trial Class

DULUTH, Minn.– One Duluth organization is looking to keep kids moving and dancing with the school year around the corner.

Just for Kix Duluth held a free trial class today at St. Michael’s Lakeside School in east Duluth. Kids as young as three years old all the way to high school students got the chance to go through a class, try on their costumes and shoes, and meet staff.

The pandemic is keeping dancers six feet apart and class sizes small but organizers are glad to get the program going for another year.

“It’s been super great to see so many people come from all over the Twin Ports area and just want to be a part of a positive environment and our fun atmosphere too,” said instructor Alli Mackmer.

Those who didn’t make the class tonight will still have the opportunity to try on costumes and shoes when classes start September 14.