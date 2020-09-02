Life House In Duluth Needs Donations

The shelter provides housing for about six to ten teens at any given time.

DULUTH, Minn. – Life House in Duluth wants your help with restocking items for its shelter.

They are looking for donations of bedding and sheet sets to provide to the youth they serve.

When youth spend time at the shelter, they each get their own set of bedding and can keep them even after they leave.

Life House staff say providing these items can help give those staying at the shelter a sense of ease.

“We want to make it their home. When people hear the word shelter, people have an idea in their head of what that looks like,” said Amber Sadowski, development director for Life House. “It really makes them feel valued, respected, and like how any human being should really feel.

Donations can be made through a target gift registry by clicking here.