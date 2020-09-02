Minnesota Gives 250,000 Tests to Teachers, Childcare Workers

ST. PAUL, Minn.– As schools in Minnesota get ready for in person classes, the state is offering a big boost in testing by giving over 250,000 saliva tests for school and child care workers.

The Minnesota Department of Education and Department of Human Services emailed codes for staff that need to be used before the end of the year. Tests are not required but teachers are encouraged to take them if they experience symptoms.

“This test is for if they feel as though they are ill or if they believe that they have come in contact with someone and they are not able to get into their local provider,” said Dr. Heather Mueller of the Minnesota Department of Education.

The tests will cost the state $6 million. Staff are limited to one test per person.