Organizations Shed Light On National Recovery Month

The month was started to bring awareness and celebrate those in recovery from substance abuse.

DULUTH, Minn. – September is National Recovery Month.

Recovery is real from many people who have dealt with substance abuse and the Thunderbird Wren Halfway House and Recovery Alliance Duluth are making sure that the journey doesn’t go unrecognized.

The halfway house has been a safe haven for native and indigenous people battling with their dependence on drugs and alcohol.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, their efforts to help the people they serve has its share of challenges.

“It’s been a little bit more difficult to access services during this time,” said Jennifer McIntosh, a clinical director for the Thunderbird Wren Halfway House. A lot of references and twenty-five assessors, which are the starting point have had to go on leave and have not been available for the community members.

Determined to push through the struggles of COVID-19, teaming up with Recovery Alliance Duluth for National Recovery Month made sense for those at the treatment center.

To kick off the month, the group gave out swag bags to help bring awareness to an issue so many in recovery can relate to.

The goal is also to remove the stigma and to show those in recovery should be treated just like anyone else. There’s a lot of judgment and stereotypes that surround people who experience substance use disorder. We want to normalize recovery so that people can be free to be who they are,” said Beth Elstad, co-founder and executive director for R.A.D.

Thunderbird wren halfway house treats about forty individuals at a time in its facility.

Recovery Alliance Duluth will be hosting weekly events throughout the month to commemorate National Recovery Month.

