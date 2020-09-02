Red Mug Coffee House Opens Coffee Truck

Owners are waiting for construction to be completed for their new location inside the library.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – After closing at their previous location, the Superior coffee shop is now housed in a coffee truck outside of the Carnegie Library on Hammond Avenue in Superior.

Owners are waiting for construction to be completed for their new location inside the library.

Now in their second day back in business, the coffee house continues to serve up some old favorites while customers begin to come back into the fold.

“We’re able to serve espresso and coffee drinks and soup. And I’m using a shared kitchen down the road. Probably about four blocks from here. So I’m able to do our bakery as well. Our Facebook followers have been incredibly supportive. They are excited and they are making their way back,” says Red Mug Coffee House Owner, Suzanne Johnson.

The Red Mug Coffee House is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. six days a week and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.