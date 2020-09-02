Surly Brewing to Close Beer Hall, Other Breweries Impacted Due to Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– The Coronavirus’ financial fallout is forcing Surly Brewing Company in Minneapolis to close its popular beer hall this fall.

This comes as breweries across the state prepare for an uncertain winter season without outdoor seating.

The impact financially of the Coronavirus has been taking its toll on businesses across the country, including one of Minnesota’s most popular industries.

Surly Brewing, one of the most popular breweries in the Twin Cities, said today their Minneapolis Beer Hall is closing indefinitely starting November 2. Surly says the decision came down to financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Management says they followed all of the proper guidelines, but that gathering places and pandemics don’t mix. A post Surly’s Facebook page today went on to say,

“Since the start of the pandemic, Beer Hall revenues are down 82 percent compared with the same period last year. If the Beer Hall remained open, Surly would lose at least another three quarters of a million dollars this winter.”

But it’s hasn’t been all bad for everyone in the brewing business. In downtown Duluth’s HART District, Blacklist Brewing says they’ve been having a busy summer despite the pandemic.

With business being nearly the same as last summer, sometimes busier. They added outdoor seating on the sidewalk that’s helped catch the eye of customers, along with games like axe throwing.

Taproom Assistant Ray Mindestrom says the effects of the pandemic might have actually been one reason for the increased activity.

“There’s more people in town, I think people are staying either closer to home or the people farther away have decided that since we can’t leave the state, let’s go up the shore, let’s check things out,” said Mindestrom. “And I do think that we’re starting to see a lot more locals that were never here before or knew we were here and never stopped in.”

Management at Blacklist Brewing will meet before fall begins to further evaluate their plans as the pandemic continues.