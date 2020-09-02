Suspect in Ironwood Stabbing Incident Arrested in Wisconsin

IRONWOOD, Mich. – The Ironwood Department of Public Safety says officers responded to reports of a stabbing incident around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night on the 400 block of West Cloverland Drive.

Initial reports indicated a man had been assaulted and was on the ground bleeding heavily.

When officers arrived on the scene they determined the man had been stabbed multiple times.

He was transported to Aspirus Grandview-Ironwood hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses to the incident told officers that the suspect fled the scene and provided details about the suspect vehicle.

A vehicle matching the description was stopped in Iron County Wisconsin and a suspect was arrested and lodged at Iron County Sheriff’s Department and is awaiting charges.

The investigation is ongoing.