Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, September 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 77,085 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 7 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,830 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,525,555 tests have been completed to date.

There are 69,521 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 6,566 patients have required hospitalization and 297 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 297 patients, 135 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 196 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 201 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 89 – 3 death

Lake: 34

St. Louis: 908 – 24 deaths

Ashland: 36 – 1 death

Bayfield: 46 – 1 death

Douglas: 257

Iron: 123 – 1 death

Sawyer: 162

Gogebic: 134 – 1 death

As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 76,584 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,130 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

