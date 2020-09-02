Wisconsin Department of Justice Unveils School Safety Tipline

The program is called "Speak Up and Speak Out" and its funded by nearly $2 million in federal grants.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Office of School Safety have unveiled a new way for middle and high school students to get more safety guidance.

Students can access the system entirely online giving them a new outlet if they have safety concerns even in a time when classes are more virtual.

“So if a student is struggling with a mental health challenge or their concerned about school safety they can contact this tip line. They can submit a tip and the experts at the office and school safety can follow up on the tip,” Wisconsin Attorney General, Josh Kaul says.

