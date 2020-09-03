Campaign Announces Donald Trump Jr. Will Host Rally in Duluth Next Week

On the same day that Dr. Jill Biden is set to visit the Twin Cities, Donald Trump Jr. is planning a rally in Duluth.

The president’s son will host a “Make America Great Again” event on Wednesday, September 9 at 5 p.m. at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. Supporters wishing to attend the rally can register for tickets online.

The rally will mark the Trump campaign’s second visit to Duluth in a matter of weeks. Vice President Mike Pence visited Duluth two weeks ago.

Before that, President Trump also made a stop in Mankato as both major party campaigns make a push in Minnesota.