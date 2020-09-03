City Unveils Artwork At Sister Cities Park in Duluth

The art is being displayed at the Sister Cities Park until the end of next month.

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth and the city’s Public Arts Commission gathered to celebrate the unveiling of new art now being displayed in the Sister Cities Park.

The piece, which is entitled the “Unweaving” took nearly a year to create.

It was inspired by the suppressed stories of the artist’s maternal grandmother who is of Finnish descent.

It also explores how traditions, cultures, and communities are being disconnected from their ancestral histories.

“These suppressed stories can still come to define us. It can inspire repeated behaviors that are often times very harmful and how that is really relevant today with how we respond to the pandemic and how we are responding to the uprising for racial justice,” said Artist Tia Keo.

