Denfeld Boys Soccer Team Looking to Bring Attention to Social Justice Issues

We spoke with seniors Xavier Decker and Keegan Chastey about when they decided to make that powerful statement.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week during their home opener, four members of the Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team took a knee during the national anthem, which came with a lot of reaction from social media. We spoke with seniors Xavier Decker and Keegan Chastey about when they decided to make that powerful statement, as well as head coach Scott Anderson on what it meant for his players to bring attention to social justice issues.

The Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team also had players take a knee during the national anthem. The Lumberjacks coaching staff had no comment on the matter at this time.