Denfeld High School Teachers Bring A New Meaning To Welcoming Students

This year, Denfeld will be welcoming nearly 300 incoming freshmen.

DULUTH, Minn. – The class of 2024 at Denfeld High School received a welcoming like no other from their teachers.

It might be the key to helping incoming freshmen feel at ease as they look forward to embracing a new normal.

The 2020-2021 school year is going to look a lot different for many students in Duluth.

Freshmen at Denfeld High School will have to start this new academic journey from the comforts of their homes rather than on the school premises.

“I’m kind of nervous because I won’t have my friends to turn to when I need help with something, said Addison Barting, an incoming freshman. “I know it’s going to be different, but at least I have my sister to help me.

Even though students can’t physically be in the classroom just yet, many of the teachers, faculty, and staff at Denfeld wanted to make sure they were properly welcomed.

To do that, those teachers visited some of their students at their homes.

It was an opportunity to not only provide the necessary information for the school year, but also to start establishing a connection.

“We’re so sad. We want our kids to be here. There is not a teacher on this planet that doesn’t want their kids in front of them and be able to develop those relationships. It’s really hard. Not only learning how to teach in a different way is hard, but not getting the opportunity to know our kids,” said Assistant Principal Marcia Nelson.

Many of those Denfeld teachers are hoping this experience will leave students feeling comfortable about starting the school year off on the right foot.

There are a lot of uncertainties as being a ninth-grader starting at a big high school. I hope this kind of eases their mind a little bit and gets them ready for the school year,” said Science Teacher Tyler Brunes.

The overall message theses educators would like students to take away is how much they are being missed.

