Essentia Health Encouraging Child Checkups Before Fall

DULUTH, Minn.– With the school year approaching, Essentia Health says parents should still find time to get their kids in for a checkup.

Essentia says now more than ever, parents should be getting their kids in for their annual physicals. Doctors say that besides keeping up with a child’s development, it’s important to stay up to date on vaccinations as kids go back to school and with flu season coming soon.

“We get concerned that if folks are fearful of bringing their children in and their children get behind on immunizations that we would leave children vulnerable to getting other vaccine preventable disease,” said Dr. Lori BeFrance, a Pediatrician at Essentia.

Essentia says it’s keeping up with cleaning and CDC guidelines as well. And that they are safe for patients to come in.