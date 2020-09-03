Free Water Maps Get Northlanders Out on St. Louis River Water Trail

The maps detail the St. Louis River National Water Trail.

DULUTH, Minn.- Throughout the month of September, the St. Louis River Alliance (SLRA) is helping Northlanders get out on local water trails with new full color water maps.

The maps detail the St. Louis River National Water Trail, a multi-use waterway with 11 loop trails for paddlers of all skill levels and other watercraft.

On Wednesday the SLRA was at Munger Landing in Duluth handing out the maps and encouraging more people to get out on the water.

“One of our missions is to help get people out on the water and get to experience everything the river has to offer,” Project Manager Carson Main said.

“And we feel like it’s, has many important aspects for health and community and just getting people out to explore the outdoors,” he said.

The maps will be distributed again next Wednesday at Chambers Grove and the following week at Boy Scout Landing in Duluth.

You can also get the free maps at the St. Louis River Alliance Office at the DeWitt-Seitz Building.