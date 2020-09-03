New Program at Superior High School Helps Students with Disabilities Find Jobs

Project Search is a national program which places young adults with disabilities in professional internships.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- As school starts for area high schools, seniors are also thinking about finding jobs after they’re done. A new program at Superior High School is helping those with disabilities do that.

Superior High School is the first Northland site for Project Search.

Project Search is a national program which places young adults with disabilities in internships, helping them transition into professional adult life.

“Students and young adults with disabilities want to be part of the community just like everybody else,” said Transition Coordinator Shawna Anderson. “And it’s very challenging now with more people, with fewer jobs and more people wanting those jobs.”

“We need to make sure that they have the skills to go out and be competitive for those jobs and give them a chance to be a part of society,” she said.

7 to 11 student interns will work at the Superior Business Center on Eighth Street and Hughitt Avenue, while working with staff at the High School, like instructor Emily Winker.

“And making sure they’re taken care of after they leave school,” she said. “Because so many times we provide so much in Special Ed but as soon as they graduate it’s a lot harder or them so this is really gonna bridge that gap.”

Students who are interested in becoming a student intern through Project Search should contact their special education teacher.