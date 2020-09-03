Pilot Killed in Leech Lake Plane Crash

WALKER, Minn. – Authorities say the pilot of a small plane was killed after his plane crashed in Leech Lake Tuesday evening.

According to the Natchez Democrat Newspaper, 62-year-old Thomas Borum, of Mississippi, was traveling from Missouri to Bemidji for a new job.

He was grounded for a short time in St. Cloud due to bad weather.

The plane left St. Cloud around 6:30 p.m. and the National Transportation Safety Board believes the crash happened just after 8:00 p.m.

The plane was located Wednesday morning in Leech Lake.

Officials say Borum was the sole occupant in the plane. His body was recovered Wednesday afternoon.

The crash is currently under investigation.