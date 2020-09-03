Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Launches Fudge For Troops

The Duluth branches of the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory are now working to make sure troops have some sweet treats overseas.

Both the Canal Park and Miller Hill Mall locations are doing a match donation.

For every pound of fudge purchased, one pound of fudge will be sent overseas to troops.

Workers say it’s rewarding to be giving back in such a sweet way.

“It makes you feel good that you’re thanking the people who save our country and they’re putting their lives out there,” said Andrea Flinner, the shift lead of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Canal Park. “They’re putting themselves at risk when they’re deployed and they’re doing a great service and it’s great to recognize that.”

The fundraiser will take place during the entire month of September.