School Bus Preparations For School Year

With school getting underway around the area, bus drivers are focusing on the safety of their young riders.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – With school getting underway around the area, bus drivers are focusing on the safety of their young riders.

As the start of the school year arrives, bus drivers are ready to see students on board once again.

“People are excited to get back to work,” said Dean Wargin, the transportation director of Hermantown schools. “Excited to see the kids.”

School leaders all across the Northland have had to take a different approach when it comes to transportation, especially during the pandemic.

“Lot more challenging just for the fact that besides going over all the safety stuff with the buses and our vehicle inspections and stuff, we’ve had to prepare for COVID of course,” said Wargin.

In Hermantown, buses will be fogged once every day with an electrostatic industrial fogger, which will cover and clean everything in the bus.

Masks are required for riders and drivers. Hand sanitizer will be provided while disposable masks will also be available.

About 25 to 30% of kids will be riding buses in the district if you take into account distance learning along with children who will get rides from their parents.

“It’s been over five months now and once you get back in the bus, you’ve got to familiarize yourself with everything and it’s just I think everybody’s looking forward to coming back,” said Wargin.

Kids will also be sitting from the back to the front to create more order when loading. However, for elementary school buses, kindergarteners will be sitting towards the front of the bus for safety reasons.

Hermantown is not alone with experiencing a bus driver shortage so once school starts, they hope to train more drivers.