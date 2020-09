Coaches Corner: Zach Otto-Fisher

SUPERIOR, Wis. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we hear from UWS women’s basketball head coach Zach Otto-Fisher following the UMAC’s announcement that winter sports will be cancelled through the end of 2020. Other topics discussed include the impact on recruiting, as well as how the Yellowjackets will get ready during the fall.