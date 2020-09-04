DECC Gets Ready For Donald Trump Jr. Visit

DULUTH, Minn. – The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. is coming to the DECC next Wednesday for a “Make America Great Again” event. The facility is preparing to make sure everyone is safe while attending the event.

The DECC will allow a maximum of 250 people inside the building including campaign staff and people participating in the vent.

Masks will also be required along with temperature checks for everyone entering the building and masks are required.

“We’ve done events like this before,” said Roger Reinert, the interim executive director at the DECC. “We’ve handled lots of controversial things in the past and we will handle this as well and we will do it with public safety in mind and professionalism.”

The visit marks the Trump campaign’s second visit to Duluth in a matter of weeks.

If you want to register, you need to register online at donaldjtrump.com.