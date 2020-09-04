Duluth Campgrounds Fill Up for Labor Day Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– As the summer winds down, it looks to be another busy Labor Day weekend for the campgrounds in Duluth.

For many, Labor Day weekend symbolizes the end of summer. With the pandemic still here and an uncertain school year and fall ahead, many are looking to get one last weekend outdoors before the end of summer.

“We are very busy. It’s our last hurrah for everybody to get out and do some camping,” said Darrell Eckenberg, Manager of Buffalo Valley Camping just outside of Duluth.

Coming into a summer full of uncertainty, it’s been a very busy summer over at the Buffalo Valley Campsite.

The campground has been busier than recent summers. He’s been seeing a lot more regulars coming back and even more first time campers looking to enjoy the outdoors during the pandemic.

“It’s great to have the busy weekend but you know people are tired of being tied up in their houses. They want to get out and I mean, there’s no better place to be out than camping in your own camper and doing your campfire and whatever you want with the kids,” said Eckenberg.

One family of campers was the Pasche family. Luke and Leeann Pasche have been coming to the campgrounds for the last few years with their kids and other extended family.

The area holds a special place in their hearts because Luke proposed to his wife here 10 years ago.

The Pasche’s like to play cards, ride their bikes along the trail and catch up around the campfire with family before the school year begins.

“It is nice. You don’t have to worry so much about wearing masks everywhere we go around here,” said Luke Pasche. “It’s just peace and quiet around here, get away before the hustle and bustle of the school year again.”