Hoffman’s Lone Goal Pushes Duluth East Boys Past Duluth Denfeld

The Greyhounds out-shot the Hunters 14-3 as they improve to 3-0 on the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kai Hoffman scored the lone goal in the second half as the Duluth East boys soccer team held on to beat Duluth Denfeld 1-0 Friday afternoon at Ordean Stadium.

