Howie’s Mud Bog Coming to Finlayson This Weekend

The event attracts people with all different types of mega trucks and four-wheelers to jump through the mud bog.

FINLAYSON, Minn. – Howie’s Mud Bog is open and ready to get some vehicles dirty.

The whole event started 27 years ago when Howie and his friends hosted a party for people to go mudding.

Normally, the event brings more than 5000 people, but this year during the pandemic attendance is capped at 750.

There’s even an event this year where people can bring their old cars and get them dirty.

For somebody that’s never been out here it’s just really neat to see because a lot of people don’t get exposed to this kind of thing just being around the trucks and feeling them that’s every time I see somebody’s first reaction it’s the best thing,” said Kylie Kuhlman, the daughter of Howie himself.

The event goes through Sunday.

Tickets need to be pre-ordered and that can be done here.