Lumberjacks Soccer Trio Take a Knee to Protest Racial Injustice, Social Inequality

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team started off their season with two wins this past week. A trio of players also decided that they would take a knee during the national anthem to bring attention to racial injustice and social inequality. We spoke with seniors Mireye Mooose and Katelyn Kelley, as well as junior Ilei Benson, about what this past week has been like for them.