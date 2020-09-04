Lyft and Taxi Drivers Face the Pandemic

Transportation has changed dramatically because of the pandemic, and this doesn't exclude ride-sharing apps like Lyft and taxi companies.

DULUTH, Minn. – Transportation has changed dramatically because of the pandemic, and this doesn’t exclude ride-sharing apps like Lyft and taxi companies.

From one destination to the next, the way people have traveled has changed in light of the pandemic.

Kyle Arndt is one local Lyft driver who has been driving in the Duluth area for his part-time job.

He says that one of the best parts about driving is meeting a variety of people while taking them to where they need to go.

“I pick people up from the airport, they’re from different places,” said Arndt, a driver for Lyft. “We get to talk about Duluth and the location about different touristy spots, different places that I would recommend.”

Kyl says that since the pandemic, he wears a mask and rolls down the windows when weather permits. Riders are not allowed to ride in the front seat due to social distancing.

He says that if riders don’t wear a mask, drivers can cancel the ride.

“Just a huge variety of people we get to meet,” said Arndt. “I do it because it helps me just gain some extra money on the side.”

Lyft drivers aren’t the only group that has had to adjust because of the pandemic.

Taxi companies like SK Taxi in Duluth have been consistent with business.

“Surprisingly, it’s still been steadily busy,” said Kurt Lagarde, owner of SK Taxi. “We do notice some influx throughout the week.”

Leadership from SK Taxi says they disinfect high touch areas after every ride and fully wipe down the vehicle every few hours. They are also monitoring the temperatures of drivers daily.

“If we didn’t have the taxis out right now, I think it would really hurt the complete community,” said Lagarde. “There is a lot of people that rely on the cabs to get to and from work, to and from the grocery store.”

SK Taxi leadership says that people have been riding taxis instead of using the Duluth Transit Authority. They say people feel more comfortable in a physically distant space like a car.