UMD Freshman Reacts to Delays with Move-in

DULUTH, Minn. – Colleges are implementing different procedures to establish safety and freshmen are responding with their thoughts.

At UMD, students’ move-in day has been pushed back two weeks from the original date until September 9th.

Some freshmen expressed frustration over the inability to move in on time.

One student from the Twin Cities said he wished he could have spent the time meeting other Bulldogs.

“I was really excited to make connections with other students without any stress of getting assignments in on time, getting in a paper,” said Aaron Reiser, a freshman at UMD. “I was a little bit disappointed when they pushed it back two weeks.”

He says that while he’s disappointed, he understands the precautions had to be taken to establish safety.