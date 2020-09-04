Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, September 4
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 78,966 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 10 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,847 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,558,831 tests have been completed to date.
There are 70,537 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 6,635 patients have required hospitalization and 274 patients remain hospitalized today.
Of those 274 patients, 138 of them are currently in the ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 202 – 1 death
Cook: 6
Itasca: 212 – 13 deaths
Koochiching: 90 – 3 death
Lake: 37
St. Louis: 947 – 24 deaths
Ashland: 35 – 1 death
Bayfield: 47 – 1 death
Douglas: 264
Iron: 128 – 1 death
Sawyer: 163
Gogebic: 134 – 1 death
As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 77,856 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,146 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
