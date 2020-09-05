Couple Opens Yard to Renaissance Festival Vendors

DULUTH, Minn.– As many of the area’s conventions and festivals have been canceled due to the pandemic, one Duluth couple is giving some special vendors a chance to work and sell their magic.

The Meier’s opened up their yard along the north shore to pop-up vendors selling so-called mystical items including crystals, scents, and more.

These vendors normally set up at the Renaissance Festival down in the twin cities but that event was canceled this year. So vendors say an opportunity like today’s to showcase their items is huge.

“Most of the vendors, this is supplemental income. But it’s something they come to rely on and they want to get their product out there because they put a lot of time and effort into it,” said Adam Meier.

The Meier’s say the sale will be back in two weeks and continue every Saturday until mid-October.