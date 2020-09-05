Duluth Fire Department Stresses Water Safety for Labor Day Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.– As beaches and boat launches in Duluth get busy this Labor Day weekend, the Duluth Fire Department is reminding everyone how to stay safe on the water.

“We just want people to be very safe, prepared, have a plan for what you’re doing. Most importantly, wear life jackets,” said DFD Fire Captain Paul Gucinski.

While the water fills with swimmers, boaters, and more as people look to end the summer, the Duluth Fire Department urges everyone to be cautious during the holiday weekend.

Fire officials say make sure to have a plan before getting to the lake and let friends or family know where you will be at in case a bad situation arises.

And of course, always remember to wear a life jacket.

“They can be big life savers if you’re ever to go in the water you may not have the opportunity to put on your life jacket, whether that’s due to an injury or due to the cold water. Life jacket will help keep you afloat and will also keep you warm,” said Gucinski.

Gale Neilsen is looking to take advantage of his time on the lake before fall. Hoping to test out the trolling motor he just fixed up to catch some trout in Lake Superior.

Being out on the water is something Neilsen has done for decades. But he never forgets those important safety tips.

“We’ve been up here since 1975 and I’ve had a boat for a good number of years,” said Neilsen. “When we’re out on this big water out here, you don’t get a second chance if you get in trouble so we better be prepared.”

The Duluth Fire Department also reminds everyone that the water will be cooling off in the coming weeks. If an accident were to occur, not having a life jacket could make it harder to swim.