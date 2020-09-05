Duluth Police Arrest 24-Year-Old Male in Friday Night Shooting, Victim Condition Unknown

DULUTH, Minn.- According to the Duluth Police Department, on Friday night officers responded to a shooting in the area of the 200 Block of 70th Ave. W, adding to the 14 shootings in Duluth in the past two months that have resulted in injuries.

Authorities say officers responded to a call at 10:25 p.m. Upon arrival they learned two males, 24 and 25 years old, got into an altercation outside a residence.

According to Police, a witness heard a single shot from inside the residence.

Officers located evidence consistent with the report, and took the 24-year-old into custody at St. Louis County Jail for Possession of a Firearm by an Ineligible Person, Reckless Discharge, and a probation warrant.

The victim was gone upon arrival and his injuries are unknown.