Fireworks Light Up Two Harbors Sky

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The North Shore of Minnesota was aglow on Saturday evening during fireworks in Two Harbors.

They blasted off over the Agate Bay and were one of the few fireworks that happened in the Northland this summer.

They were done in honor of first responders and essential workers.

For some people, it was a nice way to wrap up the summer on Labor Day Weekend.

“I have to get my fireworks in sometime this year so I feel like it was a good we’ve never been here we’ve never done that so it’s a good way to wrap it up,” said Maija Bolen, a Duluth resident.

