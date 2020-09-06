ATV Passenger Dies After Collision with Car

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 31-year-old woman has died in a hospital after she was involved in a crash between an ATV and a car on Saturday.

According to the Carlton County Sherriff’s Office, the collision happened around 3 p.m. east of Moose Lake.

The ATV was riding along the Soo Trail when it traveled into the trail’s intersection with a driveway and collided with a car on County Road 8.

The woman hurt in the crash was rushed to the Essentia Moose Lake Hospital, then airlifted to a hospital in Duluth, where she died.

No one else was hurt in the collision.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the crash.

The emergency services that responded to the incident include the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, the Moose Lake Police and Fire Departments, the Minnesota DNR, Life Link Helicopter, and the Essentia Moose Lake Ambulance.