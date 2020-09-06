Blacklist Serving Up Orange Whips on a Busy Labor Day Weekend

Employees at Blacklist say it's been a busy summer, a trend that has continued into Labor Day Weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – On a busy Labor Day Weekend the Blacklist Brewing Company has been serving up a special kind of drink called an orange whip.

The drink is shot of beer with a splash of orange juice.

Blacklist also has axe throwing along with a full selection of its own beer and hard seltzer.

Management says these unique cocktails are just another way to get people in the door.

“For some of the people who aren’t really big into beer the orange juice sometimes can really mellow out the flavor and like I said we started doing it as a shot. You could just take a shot of beer I guess but since we are not an actual bar with hard liquor it’s kind of a fun way to engage the customers and show them what we do around here,” says Ray Mindestrom, a taproom assistant at Blacklist.

The orange whips are offered for $2.50.