Fireworks Light up Two Harbors in Honor of First Responders

People from Two Harbors and neighboring communities gathered around Agate Bay on Saturday to take in the loud booms of fireworks over the water.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – After a summer where many events have been canceled, Two Harbors lit up the sky with fireworks on Saturday in honor of first responders.

“If you can get a little bit of social interaction safely it kind of fills your cup and you are ready for the next day,” Maija Bolen, a Duluth resident.

After the Fourth of July celebrations were canceled in Two Harbors, the city was only going to hold them if they felt they could do it safely while also bringing people to the city.

Mayor Chris Swanson says he believes people followed the rules and kept socially distanced from each other.

“After last night I’m thinking wow people have been doing a great job and I think if they were as well-behaved as they were last night there’s probably not any sort of outdoor celebration we couldn’t do,” said Mayor Swanson.

The fireworks were also done in honor of the first responders and critical workers.

“As we got closer to this event we said you know what let’s honor those folks that are the critical workers and let’s make sure they understand that they’ve gone through a tremendous amount of stress and all the things that go along with trying to take care of people,” said Mayor Swanson.

The night also served as a goodbye to summer before schools start for kids.

“This is the only time I’m going to say this but I’m actually excited for school because I miss my friends in stuff,” said Cody who is from Two Harbors.

Kids were also sitting around the bay waiting for the show to get started.

“The big booms I like the beautiful colors it is awesome,” said Cody.