Charge: Wis. Man Tried To Stab Victim To Death at Ironwood Motel

IRONWOOD, Mich. – A Wisconsin man is accused of trying to murder another man in Ironwood, Michigan last week.

Benjamin Bozile, 30, of Gillett, Wisconsin is accused of stabbing a 36-year-old man several times and slitting his throat at a motel in Ironwood Sept. 1.

The victim was found in the parking lot of the motel. His condition Sunday was serious but stable, according to Andrew DiGiorgio, the director of Ironwood Public Safety.

Bozile fled the scene and was later arrested after a pursuit with a Wisconsin state trooper.

Officials did not release a motive Sunday.

Bozile is in the Gogebic County Jail for “assault with intent to commit murder.”

The charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The case remains under investigation.