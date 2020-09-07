DFL Hosts Drive-Through Chili Cook-Off in Cloquet

Normally the city hosts a Labor Day parade and picnic, but those were canceled in light of the pandemic.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The DFL party candidates participated in a Labor Day drive-through chili cook-off at Veterans Park on Monday.

At the cook-off, people could also get the chili on a drive-through basis to stay as safe as possible.

Sour cream and cheese were even prepackaged to limit exposure for people in attendance.

Organizers say the event is a good chance to meet candidates in person and speak with them about issues.

“You get to find out what their personalities are like it is important. These are real people and in order to relate to people it’s just so nice to be able to see them and stay distanced and talk to them and ask them questions,” said Patty Murto, the chair of the Carlton County DFL.

The DFL hopes to be back at a Labor Day parade next year.