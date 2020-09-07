Duluth East’s Noah Paulson Commits to UMD Men’s Basketball Team

DULUTH, Minn. – Being able to go to college right in your backyard is a dream from many high school athletes. Well that dream became a reality for Duluth East’s Noah Paulson.

The Greyhounds big man announced Monday that he has committed to joining the UMD men’s basketball team. In his junior campaign, he averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game. Paulson admits the recruiting process was a bit different with certain limitations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just because the coaches can’t see you in person, obviously it’s a little bit harder to recruit someone when you can’t see them play. But I think it went well. I’m happy where I ended up. I like the fact that it was in town honestly. Also obviously, I love Coach [Justin] Wiecke and [assistant coach] Casey [Bruggeman] and [assistant coach Carson] Shanks. I think it’s a good program. I like the direction they’re heading and I think it could be the start of something good,” said Paulson.

Paulson will be the first Greyhound to play at UMD since Sean Mayberry, who transferred to UMD in 2009 after leading the now-defunct Minneapolis Community College to a national junior college runner-up finish. He would end his college career at St. Scholastica.