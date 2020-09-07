Duluth-Superior Pride Festival Held Virtually

DULUTH, Minn. – Labor Day weekend is also traditionally the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival and while it wasn’t in person this year because of the pandemic, celebrations did happen virtually.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Superior Mayor Jim Paine and even Minnesota Senator Tina Smith were among the politicians who recorded messages of acceptance and inclusivity that were posted on Pride’s Facebook page.

A virtual art contest was also held along with an online auction.

“It’s something that people look forward to every year and while this year wasn’t that in-person thing that people are used to, we still thought it was important to have something,” said Dennis Johnson, the co-chair of the Pride committee.

The Duluth-Superior Pride Festival has been going on for 34 years, drawing in thousands of people to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.